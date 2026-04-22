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Taiwan headline news

04/22/2026 10:19 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai cancels trip to Eswatini after three African countries revoke overflight permits

@China Times: President cancels visit to Eswatini

@Liberty Times: With China pressure leading three African countries to revoke overflight permits, Lai postpones visit to Eswatini

@Economic Daily News: Bullish investors lead Taiex closer to 40,000-point mark

@Commercial Times: Institutional buying likely to push up Taiex to 40,000 points

@Taipei Times: Lai's trip canceled over PRC pressure

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