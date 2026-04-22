Taiwan headline news
04/22/2026 10:19 AM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President Lai cancels trip to Eswatini after three African countries revoke overflight permits
@China Times: President cancels visit to Eswatini
@Liberty Times: With China pressure leading three African countries to revoke overflight permits, Lai postpones visit to Eswatini
@Economic Daily News: Bullish investors lead Taiex closer to 40,000-point mark
@Commercial Times: Institutional buying likely to push up Taiex to 40,000 points
@Taipei Times: Lai's trip canceled over PRC pressure
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