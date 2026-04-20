Taiwan's pet cats reach 1.74 million in 2025, outnumbering dogs

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Taipei, April 20 (CNA) The number of pet cats in Taiwan surpassed that of pet dogs for the first time in 2025, reaching 1,742,033, a 32.8 percent increase from 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Monday, citing a survey.

By contrast, the number of pet dogs declined slightly by 1.2 percent over the same period to 1,462,528, according to the ministry.

Despite the shift, households with dogs still slightly outnumber those with cats by 1.2 percent. However, while the number of households with multiple dogs has remained relatively stable, households keeping more than two cats have increased, contributing to the overall rise in the feline population.

Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全), deputy head of the MOA's Department of Animal Welfare, said the trend reflects broader social changes, including a growing number of single-person households.

In urban areas, where living spaces are typically smaller, cats are often seen as more suitable pets than dogs, Chiang added.

According to the survey, registration rates for both dogs and cats have risen in recent years. Dog registration increased from 69.5 percent in 2021 to 77.2 percent in 2025, while cat registration rose from 58.45 percent in 2023 to 66.48 percent.

A pet owner rests at a park with a dog. CNA file photo

However, the MOA noted that some pet owners remain unaware that cats are also subject to mandatory registration, following amendments to the Animal Protection Act announced on Dec. 16, 2024 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2026. The ministry said this highlights the need for greater public awareness.

Regionally, dog registration rates remain comparatively low in Chiayi, Yunlin and Changhua counties, at 44.7 percent, 63.6 percent and 66.2 percent, respectively, though they have shown gradual improvement over time.

Sterilization rates for dogs have also increased, rising from 66.41 percent in 2021 to 71.75 percent. The MOA added that neutering rates for female dogs, a key indicator in controlling the stray population, have remained high, suggesting that source management measures are taking effect, though specific figures were not provided.

The ministry said it will continue to strengthen oversight, policy guidance and public education in areas with lower registration and sterilization rates, with the aim of reducing stray animal populations at the source.