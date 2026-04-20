Three family members die in Chiayi house fire

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Taipei, April 20 (CNA) A fire at a residential building in Chiayi City claimed the lives of a couple and their 5-year-old daughter on Sunday night, according to the city's Fire Bureau.

Following a report at around 8 p.m., firefighters rushed to the scene in an alley on Section 2 of Daya Road, where they saw flames shooting from the top floor of the home, the bureau said.

Fire breaks out at a home in Chiayi on Sunday night. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi City Fire Bureau

After about half an hour, the fire was brought under control, and three people were found on the third-floor balcony with no signs of life, according to the bureau.

They were rushed to hospital where they were later pronounced dead, the bureau said. They were identified as a married couple and their 5-year-old daughter, it added.

According to a news release from the Chiayi City government, Mayor Huang Ming-hui (黃敏惠) has instructed city officials to swiftly coordinate resources to support victims' family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Fire Bureau said.