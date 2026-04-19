Mostly sunny skies over Taiwan on Sunday: CWA

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Taipei, April 19 (CNA) Taiwan will see mostly sunny skies with some cloud cover on Sunday as northeasterly seasonal winds weaken, but the stable weather pattern is expected to shift midweek as a frontal system approaches, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Highs of 27-29 degrees Celsius are forecast for northern Taiwan, as well as Yilan and Hualien counties, while temperatures in central and southern regions are expected to exceed 30 degrees. Inland areas in the south could see highs of 33-34 degrees, the CWA said.

Despite the warmer daytime conditions, nighttime temperatures are expected to fall to around 18-20 degrees, creating a notable day-night temperature gap.

Brief showers on Sunday will be confined to the windward areas in eastern and southeastern Taiwan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula, while isolated afternoon showers are possible in southern Taiwan and mountainous regions.

Similar weather is forecast for Monday, with generally stable conditions, limited rainfall, and large temperature differences between day and night, particularly in western Taiwan, according to the CWA.

On Tuesday, a weak northeasterly wind system is expected to bring scattered showers to eastern Taiwan and parts of the Greater Taipei area, while other regions will remain mostly cloudy to sunny with isolated afternoon showers, the CWA said.

On Wednesday, conditions will briefly stabilize before a weather front moves through Taiwan starting on Thursday, bringing increased moisture and a higher likelihood of showers or thunderstorms nationwide.

Temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan are expected to drop as the front approaches, with more rainfall likely in central and northern regions, the CWA said.

Unstable weather is expected to persist into Friday and Saturday under the combined influence of the front and strengthening northeasterly winds, with showers or thunderstorms possible across the island.

The CWA also warned of long-period waves along the Keelung north coast, eastern coastal areas, offshore Green Island and Orchid Island, and the Hengchun Peninsula from this Sunday through to Tuesday.

Wave heights of 1.5 to 2 meters have already been recorded in some areas.

Meanwhile, reduced visibility due to fog or low clouds is expected in Matsu on Sunday and Monday, the agency added.

The upcoming front is expected to weaken next Sunday, leading to a gradual rise in temperatures across Taiwan, according to the CWA.