Taichung's police investigating alleged pepper spray attack at TPP event

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Taichung, April 18 (CNA) Police said on Saturday they will launch an investigation after unidentified individuals allegedly sprayed pepper spray near Taiwan People's Party (TPP) founder Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) during a campaign event at Fengjia Night Market in Taichung the previous night, affecting him and others nearby.

Ko was in Taichung on Friday, visiting Dajia Jenn Lann Temple before joining TPP lawmaker Chen Ching-lung (陳清龍) in the evening to campaign with city councilor candidate Liu Chin-yu (劉芩妤) at the night market.

Liu, who filed an official report with Taichung police over the incident in the morning, said two unidentified individuals on a scooter had sprayed pepper spray into the air and towards people in the procession while she and Ko were campaigning on foot.

Liu alleged that they were targeted three times within 40 minutes, saying it appeared to be a premeditated act.

She added that the incident caused respiratory irritation for her, Ko, and several staff members, and also affected nearby members of the public.

According to the Taichung City Police Department's sixth precinct, officers had been deployed at the campaign activity at Fengjia Night Market on Friday evening as planned, to ensure the event proceeded smoothly.

It added that officers will review their own video recordings and nearby surveillance footage to determine whether pepper spray or another irritant was sprayed.

Police said the campaign route was a pedestrian-only area and they had not found any evidence of two scooter riders or any spraying incident as described.

However, they added that their investigation will continue to clarify the facts and proceed in accordance with the law.

Separately on Saturday, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said she had instructed police to speed up the investigation.

She added that no one's safety should be endangered and public order must not be threatened.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (center). CNA photo April 18, 2026