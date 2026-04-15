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Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: IMF downbeat about economy, warns of inflation amid possible energy crisis caused by war

@China Times: TSMC soars, closes at historical high of NT$2,055

@Liberty Times: New law governing childcare services clears legislative floor; law expected to strengthen oversight

@Economic Daily News: Taiex closes above 36,000 points, sets six records

@Commercial Times: TSMC smashes closing records, Taiex vaults above 36,000 points

@Taipei Times: Lai urges military to fully test strengthsEnditem/ls