Taiwan headline news
04/15/2026 10:01 AM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: IMF downbeat about economy, warns of inflation amid possible energy crisis caused by war
@China Times: TSMC soars, closes at historical high of NT$2,055
@Liberty Times: New law governing childcare services clears legislative floor; law expected to strengthen oversight
@Economic Daily News: Taiex closes above 36,000 points, sets six records
@Commercial Times: TSMC smashes closing records, Taiex vaults above 36,000 points
@Taipei Times: Lai urges military to fully test strengthsEnditem/ls
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