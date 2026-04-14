Heat alert in effect in Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung

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Taipei, April 14 (CNA) Heat alerts took effect in Tainan and Kaohsiung cities and Pingtung County in southern Taiwan on Tuesday morning as a Pacific high-pressure system strengthened, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA issued an "orange" heat advisory for parts of Tainan and Pingtung, indicating daytime highs could hit 36 degrees Celsius or higher for three consecutive days.

A "yellow" heat alert was issued for Dashu District in Kaohsiung, indicating that it could see daytime highs of 36 degrees on Tuesday.

Elsewhere around Taiwan, daytime highs are expected to reach 29-32 degrees, the CWA said, and it warned that sunny skies will lead to dangerously high ultraviolet (UV) levels, in particular around noon.

The CWA also issued a dense fog advisory for the Kinmen and Matsu islands on Tuesday, warning of visibility of less than 200 meters.

On Wednesday, the CWA said, a weather front is expected to arrive and bring brief showers to northern Taiwan.

The strength of the weather system is expected to be limited, however, and will bring down temperature highs by only 1-2 degrees, while summer-like weather in central and southern Taiwan will continue, the CWA said.

The weather front is expected to begin weakening Thursday before seasonal northeasterly winds set in Friday and affect northern Taiwan over the weekend, the CWA said.