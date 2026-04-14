Taiwan headline news
04/14/2026 10:03 AM
Taipei, April 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President Lai to embark on visit to African ally Eswatini on April 22
@China Times: Government needs NT$130 billion to stabilize domestic consumer prices: DGBAS
@Liberty Times: U.S. to allow non-Iran ships to sail through Strait of Hormuz amid blockade
@Economic Daily News: Central bank to keep Taiwan dollar steady to prevent import inflation
@Commercial Times: With U.S. move to blockade Strait of Hormuz, Iran threatens retaliation, Israel announces it will reignite war
@Taipei Times: President to visit Eswatini next weekEnditem/ls
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