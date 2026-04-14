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Taiwan headline news

04/14/2026 10:03 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai to embark on visit to African ally Eswatini on April 22

@China Times: Government needs NT$130 billion to stabilize domestic consumer prices: DGBAS

@Liberty Times: U.S. to allow non-Iran ships to sail through Strait of Hormuz amid blockade

@Economic Daily News: Central bank to keep Taiwan dollar steady to prevent import inflation

@Commercial Times: With U.S. move to blockade Strait of Hormuz, Iran threatens retaliation, Israel announces it will reignite war

@Taipei Times: President to visit Eswatini next weekEnditem/ls

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