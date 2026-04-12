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Taiwan headline news

04/12/2026 12:18 PM
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Taipei, April 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun hopes to expand tourism exchanges after meeting with Xi

@China Times: China to release 10 preferential policies for Taiwan Sunday to promote exchanges

@Liberty Times: Wall Street Journal warns Trump not to fall into Beijing's trap

@Economic Daily News: Target prices for 15 stocks raised, signaling rally

@Commercial Times: 15 small-cap stocks with low P/E ratios, YoY revenue growth in Q1 build solid foundation

@Taipei Times: Joint first island chain shield urged

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