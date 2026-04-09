NHRC urges halt to eased migrant domestic worker rules

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Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday urged the government to halt new rules easing restrictions on hiring migrant domestic workers over concerns about women's rights and class inequality, but the authorities said the new rules will take effect as scheduled.

The NHRC is a body under the Control Yuan, Taiwan's top government watchdog, tasked with monitoring and promoting human rights protections.

"While the policy may be intended to ease labor shortages in childcare support within households, the NHRC expressed concern that the new system could worsen gender and class inequality and impact labor rights," the commission said in a statement.

It urged the government to first put the policy on hold, conduct a comprehensive review of the system governing migrant workers employed in households, and "prioritize strengthening public care services rather than relying on low-cost labor."

The Cabinet in mid-March approved a plan to ease rules on hiring migrant domestic workers, allowing households with at least one child under 12 to apply, with the new rules set to take effect next Monday as part of efforts to ease childcare burdens.

Families hiring migrant domestic helpers must pay not only wages, but also a monthly employment security fee of NT$5,000 (US$157), which will be set at NT$2,000 for families with special needs.

In the statement, the NHRC said the policy "runs counter to" two decades of efforts by successive administrations to expand public childcare and ensure equal access to childcare services for families across social classes.

It added that although the government has estimated more than 1.44 million households will qualify under the new rules, the main beneficiaries are still likely to be wealthier families.

The commission also said women account for most of the care labor market in Taiwan, including nannies and childcare workers, and it remains "unclear" whether the easing will affect the employment rights of women in frontline care jobs.

"The government failed to fully assess its impact on gender equality and the rights of children before pushing ahead with this highly controversial policy, which the commission regrets," the NHRC added.

In response, the Ministry of Labor said in a statement that it had broadly consulted the public, stakeholder groups and experts, and put forward supporting measures to stabilize domestic employment, expand labor market opportunities and strengthen existing public childcare support.

While the ministry did not directly address the NHRC's call to suspend the policy, it reiterated the new rules will take effect next Monday.

"The ministry will work with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to further refine related supporting measures, safeguard local workers' rights and help ease the burden on families in need through the implementation of the new system," it added.