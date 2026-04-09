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Taiwan headline news

04/09/2026 10:14 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun mentions 'Republic of China' during visit to Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum

@China Times: U.S., Iran agree to two-week ceasefire; negotiations to begin April 10th

@Liberty Times: 2 million barrels of crude oil to be shipped to Taiwan as Strait of Hormuz reopens

@Economic Daily News: U.S., Iran to cooperate closely: Trump

@Commercial Times: 50% tariffs to be imposed on aid to Iran: Trump

@Taipei Times: CCP shifting infiltration strategy: NSB

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