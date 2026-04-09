Taiwan headline news
04/09/2026 10:14 AM
Taipei, April 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun mentions 'Republic of China' during visit to Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum
@China Times: U.S., Iran agree to two-week ceasefire; negotiations to begin April 10th
@Liberty Times: 2 million barrels of crude oil to be shipped to Taiwan as Strait of Hormuz reopens
@Economic Daily News: U.S., Iran to cooperate closely: Trump
@Commercial Times: 50% tariffs to be imposed on aid to Iran: Trump
@Taipei Times: CCP shifting infiltration strategy: NSB
Enditem/pc
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