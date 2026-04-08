Taiwan headline news
04/08/2026 09:54 AM
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 1992 consensus everlasting, Cheng Li-wun says during peace tour to China
@China Times: Political differences do not necessarily lead to conflicts: Cheng Li-wun
@Liberty Times: Peace not a gift from dictators: Lai
@Economic Daily News: Faced with Trump's deadline, Taiwan stock market prepared for three scenarios
@Commercial Times: Ahead of deadline, U.S. launches air strikes on Kharg Island
@Taipei Times: Safeguarding Taiwan key to peace: Lai
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