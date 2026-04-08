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Taiwan headline news

04/08/2026 09:54 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 1992 consensus everlasting, Cheng Li-wun says during peace tour to China

@China Times: Political differences do not necessarily lead to conflicts: Cheng Li-wun

@Liberty Times: Peace not a gift from dictators: Lai

@Economic Daily News: Faced with Trump's deadline, Taiwan stock market prepared for three scenarios

@Commercial Times: Ahead of deadline, U.S. launches air strikes on Kharg Island

@Taipei Times: Safeguarding Taiwan key to peace: Lai

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