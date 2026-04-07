Weather front weakening; mercury to hit 33°C Thursday: CWA

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Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Temperatures around Taiwan are forecast to reach up to 33 degrees Celsius from Thursday as a weather front weakens later this week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) told CNA that moisture levels are expected to drop as the front weakens, bringing more stable and increasingly hot conditions from Thursday.

Highs are expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees from Thursday through Monday, with higher temperatures possible in some areas, Huang said.

Lows during the period will range between 21 and 23 degrees.

Cloudy to sunny skies are expected to persist before another weather front approaches on Tuesday (April 14), bringing more unstable conditions, Huang said.

Meanwhile, humid conditions continued Tuesday under the influence of the current front system, the CWA said.

The agency has issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung and New Taipei, warning of at least 80 millimeters of rain within 24 hours, or 40 mm in an hour.

The advisory will remain in effect through Tuesday night, the CWA said.

As of 5 p.m., around 90 mm of rain had been recorded in New Taipei's Shimen District, followed by 79.5 mm in Jinshan District, also in New Taipei, according to the CWA.