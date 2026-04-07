Number of victims in Kaohsiung food poisoning case rises to 157

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Taipei, April 7 (CNA) The number of people who fell ill after eating a Kaohsiung food stall's spring rolls has risen to 157, with multiple victims testing positive for salmonella, the Kaohsiung City government said on Tuesday.

The incident first came to light over the weekend, when dozens of people began seeking medical treatment for gastrointestinal symptoms after eating spring rolls from a Zhengyi Market stall in Lingya District.

In response to the outbreak, Kaohsiung health officials ordered the stall to suspend operations for 7 days on Sunday, fined its owners NT$1.44 million (US$45,008), and referred the case to prosecutors for possible criminal investigation.

On Monday, the city's health department announced that 12 of the food poisoning patients had tested positive for salmonella, though it did not specify the total number of people tested.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Kaohsiung City Health Department said that as of 11 a.m., 157 people had sought medical treatment after eating at the stall, an increase of 17 from a day earlier.

While Tuesday marked 48 hours since the stall was ordered to suspend operations, the incubation period for salmonella is 6-72 hours, the department said, suggesting that there could be additional cases.

All patients being treated are currently in stable condition and recovering, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) told reporters that salmonella contamination, the likely cause of the outbreak, often occurs in egg products.

Kaohsiung City government officials and prosecutors conducted a search of the stall on Sunday, and are continuing to investigate the source of the outbreak, Chen said.