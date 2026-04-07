Taiwan Lottery introduces 4 new scratch cards

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Taipei, April 7 (CNA) Taiwan Lottery Co. on Tuesday launched four new scratch-off games with total prizes exceeding NT$1.97 billion (US$61.1 million).

The new offerings include NT$200 tickets "Prize Hunter (獎金獵人)," "Instant Prosperity (一觸即發)," and "Lucky Slot (幸運拉霸)," as well as the NT$100 "Lucky 777 (幸運777)," the company said in a statement.

"Prize Hunter," inspired by night market balloon dart games, features over 290,000 prizes of NT$1,000 or more, six top prizes of NT$2 million, and a 30.1 percent overall win rate, the company said.

Players reveal numbers in a darts-themed area and match them with lucky numbers resembling one or 10-point balloons, with prizes awarded for totals of seven to 15 points.

"Instant Prosperity" awards prizes when player numbers match lucky numbers or NT$1,000 for each appearance of the Mandarin character for "prosperity" (發), offering three top prizes of NT$2 million and a 34 percent overall win rate, Taiwan Lottery said.

"Lucky Slot" includes 12 slot-style rounds per ticket, awarding prizes for three matching symbols in a row or column, with over 150,000 prizes of NT$1,000 or more, four NT$2 million top prizes, and a 32.99 percent overall win rate.

The NT$100 "Lucky 777" offers more than 90,000 prizes of NT$700 or more, four top prizes of NT$700,000, and an overall win rate of 30.11 percent, the company said.

The ticket features two rounds, one awards prizes for matching three identical prize amounts or NT$700 for a "7" symbol, while the other is a three-by-three bingo-style game that pays out a given prize for a line of three "07" symbols.

"Prize Hunter" and "Instant Prosperity" will be sold until Oct. 21, while "Lucky Slot" and "Lucky 777" will be sold until Oct. 7, according to the company's website.