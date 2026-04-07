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Taiwan headline news

04/07/2026 02:53 PM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipower seeks support from Mailiao coal plant amid conflict, gas shortages

@China Times: Iran rejects 45-day ceasefire in exchange for opening Hormuz Strait

@Liberty Times: Taiwan government networks harassed over 170 million times in 3 months

@Economic Daily News: Buyers return to Taiwan stocks amid 3 positive factors

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market maps out 2 scenarios for U.S.-Iran negotiations

@Taipei Times: Power rates unchanged till September

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