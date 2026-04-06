Taiwan headline news
04/06/2026 10:01 AM
Taipei, April 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. deploys dozens of fighter jets to rescue downed airman in Iran
@China Times: U.S. rescues downed pilot in Iran after intense fighting
@Liberty Times: Infighting erupts in KMT over Changhua magistrate nomination
@Economic Daily News: Positive signals from investor conferences seen lifting share prices
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors buy into 15 fundamentally strong stocks
@Taipei Times: NDC to forecast rapid population drop
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