Taiwan headline news
04/05/2026 12:11 PM
Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT decides not to recommend Control Yuan nominees
@China Times: U.S. suffers major setback as 2 military planes shot down by Iran in one day
@Liberty Times: Fuel prices frozen this week; CPC having absorbed over NT$9 billion in fuel price increases
@Economic Daily News: 15 'triple-growth' stocks show strong defensive capabilities
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks consistently held by foreign investors show potential
@Taipei Times: Cho urges budget review amid floods
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