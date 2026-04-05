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Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT decides not to recommend Control Yuan nominees

@China Times: U.S. suffers major setback as 2 military planes shot down by Iran in one day

@Liberty Times: Fuel prices frozen this week; CPC having absorbed over NT$9 billion in fuel price increases

@Economic Daily News: 15 'triple-growth' stocks show strong defensive capabilities

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks consistently held by foreign investors show potential

@Taipei Times: Cho urges budget review amid floods

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