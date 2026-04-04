Heavy rain pounds Hsinchu, Miaoli; traffic services disrupted

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Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Hsinchu and Miaoli counties in northern Taiwan on Saturday reported a series of disruptions after being hit by torrential rain.

Railway services in western Taiwan were also disrupted as flood water submerged tracks, while air traffic at Taichung and Tainan airports was delayed by thunderstorms.

Heavy rain causes a road closure in Hsinchu City early Saturday. Photo courtesy of Hsinchu City Shuiyuan Village Chief Tseng Han-yang

● A dozen trapped by flooding in Hsinchu

In Hsinchu County, more than 10 residents in mountainous Beipu and Emei townships trapped by rising flood water were rescued by Fire Bureau personnel, Hsinchu County Magistrate Yang Wen-ke (楊文科) said.

Heavy rain also resulted in flooding, fallen trees and landslides in several mountainous locations across the county, with roads in Wufeng, Jianshih and Beipu townships closed to the public, Yang added.

In Hsinchu City, where rainfall reached up to 50.5 millimeters per hour and caused severe flooding, the city government announced the opening of a level-three emergency response center to handle the aftermath of the flooding.

First responders initiate a rescue mission in Hsinchu County on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Hsinchu County Fire Bureau

As of 8 a.m., the city had received four disaster reports, including two cases involving flooding in private homes, one about a flooded underpass and one concerning a fallen tree. The flooding in the two private homes and the underpass was later cleared.

The city government said sandbags are available for local residents 24 hours a day at East, North and Xiangshan district offices.

● Flooding reported at several locations in Miaoli

Miaoli County Magistrate Chung Tung-chin (鍾東錦) said flooding was reported in areas around Tongxiao Power Plant, while flood water in Houlong Township reached tire height.

Roads near the Carrefour outlet in Miaoli City and an underpass were closed, forcing the use of alternative routes, Chung added.

Several roads in mountainous Nanzhuang Township were also closed due to flooding.

Chung announced the county has opened a level-three emergency response center by integrating available resources.

CNA photo April 4, 2026

● Thunderstorms impact operations at Taichung and Tainan airports

Ground operations were suspended at Taichung airport at around 8:16 a.m. due to thunderstorms, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said. Before the thunderstorm advisory was lifted at 9:50 a.m., a total of five flights -- three international and two domestic -- were delayed, the CAA added, noting that they have since departed.

Ground operations were suspended at Tainan airport due to thunderstorms at 1:07 p.m. the CAA said, warning of potential flight delays.

● Heavy rain leads to single-track railway services

Taiwan Railway Corp. said flood water submerged tracks in Miaoli and Zhunan in northern Taiwan.

Repair work saw services between Miaoli and Zhunan return to normal at around 3 p.m. while single-track services between Danshan and Houlong are now available.