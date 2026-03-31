Taiwan airlines cap power banks at two, ban in-flight charging

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Two of Taiwan's major carriers began enforcing new restrictions on portable power banks Tuesday, limiting passengers to two devices in carry-on luggage and banning their use for in-flight charging, with two other airlines set to follow on Wednesday.

EVA Airways and China Airlines implemented the measures immediately, while Starlux Airlines and Tigerair Taiwan said they would adopt the same rules starting April 1.

The policy follows updated safety guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization. In response to these international standards, Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications convened local airlines to roll out standardized protocols.

According to Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Vice President Yu Chung-li (余崇立), the airport is assisting with public awareness efforts.

Lithium batteries and power banks remain banned from checked baggage due to fire risks, while security checks will ensure compliance in carry-on luggage.

Airport retailers in restricted departure areas have also been asked to inform customers of the two-device limit and the in-flight charging ban at the point of sale, Yu added.