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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun to visit China on April 7; meeting with Xi possible

@China Times: Cheng Li-wun to visit China on April 7 at Xi Jinping's invitation

@Liberty Times: U.S. lawmakers from across party lines warns of cost if defense insufficient

@Economic Daily News: Central bank does not rule out rate hike to fight inflation

@Commercial Times: Central bank may hike interest rates to curb inflation

@Taipei Times: US support for Taiwan strong: senators

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