Taiwan headline news
03/31/2026 09:49 AM
Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cheng Li-wun to visit China on April 7; meeting with Xi possible
@China Times: Cheng Li-wun to visit China on April 7 at Xi Jinping's invitation
@Liberty Times: U.S. lawmakers from across party lines warns of cost if defense insufficient
@Economic Daily News: Central bank does not rule out rate hike to fight inflation
@Commercial Times: Central bank may hike interest rates to curb inflation
@Taipei Times: US support for Taiwan strong: senators
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