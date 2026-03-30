Taiwan headline news
03/30/2026 09:40 AM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Marines in place; U.S. plans to launch ground war against Iran
@China Times: U.S. agrees to extend down payment for 82 HIMARS systems
@Liberty Times: Lu Shiow-yen says NT$800 billion to NT$1 trillion reasonable allocation for arms purchase
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks face pressure as Tomb Sweeping holiday reversal trend looms
@Commercial Times: TSMC cites 3 key advantages in defense of quarterly moving average
@Taipei Times: KMT's Lu urges passage of defense bill
Enditem/pc
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