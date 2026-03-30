Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/30/2026 09:40 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Marines in place; U.S. plans to launch ground war against Iran

@China Times: U.S. agrees to extend down payment for 82 HIMARS systems

@Liberty Times: Lu Shiow-yen says NT$800 billion to NT$1 trillion reasonable allocation for arms purchase

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks face pressure as Tomb Sweeping holiday reversal trend looms

@Commercial Times: TSMC cites 3 key advantages in defense of quarterly moving average

@Taipei Times: KMT's Lu urges passage of defense bill

Enditem/pc

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
197