Bus driver who ran over Taoyuan student may face criminal charges

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Taoyuan, March 29 (CNA) The driver of a bus who ran over a 20-year-old student at Chang Gung University in Taoyuan's Guishan District last Thursday will be referred to prosecutors on suspicion of negligent injury, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. when a San Chung Bus Co. vehicle making a left turn on a campus road struck the student, surnamed Wang (王), as he walked on a marked crosswalk, according to Guishan police.

The student, who remains in intensive care, was found conscious but with severe injuries, including a perineal laceration and multiple abrasions to his lower limbs, after becoming trapped under the bus.

Police said the driver, surnamed Liao (廖), who tested negative for alcohol, will be referred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

San Chung Bus apologized and said it would take full responsibility for any financial restitution.

General Manager Lee Chien-wen (李建文) told CNA Sunday he visited the hospital the same night of the incident to apologize to the family and pledged to cover all related costs.

The company said the driver failed to follow a rule requiring vehicles to stop and check before turning on campus roads, adding that his working hours were within legal limits and his most recent day off had been March 21.

The company added that it has provided NT$200,000 (US$6,242) in compensation and will strengthen safety measures, including stricter enforcement of turning protocols and the use of AI-assisted monitoring, to ensure drivers double-check before turning.

Police dismissed online claims that the victim was run over multiple times, saying surveillance footage showed the bus stopped immediately after the collision. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.