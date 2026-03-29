Unstable weather forecast in Taiwan for Tomb Sweeping holiday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The weather in Taiwan is expected to become unstable, as a frontal system approaches ahead of the April 3-6 Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

The current warm and mostly stable conditions, with some isolated afternoon showers, will last into early next week, the CWA said.

With the approach of a frontal system on Tuesday, however, northern and northeastern Taiwan will see intermittent showers or thunderstorms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures, it said.

As the system moves across the country, the rain will spread to the central regions and will likely intensify in the northern and central areas, before easing on Thursday, the CWA forecast.

However, another weather front is expected to approach shortly after, bringing more widespread showers or thunderstorms across much of Taiwan during the four-day weekend, forecasters said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the second front might linger near Taiwan during the holiday period, causing occasional heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and lightning.