Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Unstable weather forecast in Taiwan for Tomb Sweeping holiday

03/29/2026 01:24 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The weather in Taiwan is expected to become unstable, as a frontal system approaches ahead of the April 3-6 Tomb Sweeping Festival holiday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

The current warm and mostly stable conditions, with some isolated afternoon showers, will last into early next week, the CWA said.

With the approach of a frontal system on Tuesday, however, northern and northeastern Taiwan will see intermittent showers or thunderstorms, as well as slightly cooler temperatures, it said.

As the system moves across the country, the rain will spread to the central regions and will likely intensify in the northern and central areas, before easing on Thursday, the CWA forecast.

However, another weather front is expected to approach shortly after, bringing more widespread showers or thunderstorms across much of Taiwan during the four-day weekend, forecasters said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the second front might linger near Taiwan during the holiday period, causing occasional heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and lightning.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/pc

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
197