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Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: NT$71.8 billion budget plans stuck; Chang San-cheng says all of Taiwan is waiting on Premier Cho

@China Times: Fuel price formula takes advantage of consumers, overcharging by over NT$3

@Liberty Times: U.S. senators visit Taiwan, urge passage of defense budget

@Economic Daily: 15 stocks targeted by big investors buck the trend

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks break through market volatility as capital pours in

@Taipei Times: Taiwan defines key industries: sources

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