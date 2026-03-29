Taiwan headline news
03/29/2026 12:23 PM
Taipei, March 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: NT$71.8 billion budget plans stuck; Chang San-cheng says all of Taiwan is waiting on Premier Cho
@China Times: Fuel price formula takes advantage of consumers, overcharging by over NT$3
@Liberty Times: U.S. senators visit Taiwan, urge passage of defense budget
@Economic Daily: 15 stocks targeted by big investors buck the trend
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks break through market volatility as capital pours in
@Taipei Times: Taiwan defines key industries: sources
Enditem/pc
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