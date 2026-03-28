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Two bodies found in ruins of Nangang factory fire

03/28/2026 11:50 AM
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Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a corrugated metal factory in Taipei’s Nangang District early Saturday. Photo courtesy of local authorities
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a corrugated metal factory in Taipei’s Nangang District early Saturday. Photo courtesy of local authorities

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) Two bodies were found Saturday inside a corrugated metal factory that caught fire in Taipei's Nangang District in the early hours of the morning, police said.

The two victims have not yet been identified, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the Nangang police precinct said, without providing any details about the type of factory.

According to various sources, however, the victims were a couple in their 60s who had been living in a rented residence on the second floor of the factory building.

When the fire broke out, the couple reportedly called for help but later could not be reached, sources said.

The corrugated metal factory in Taipei’s Nangang District after the early Saturday fire. Photo courtesy of local authorities
The corrugated metal factory in Taipei’s Nangang District after the early Saturday fire. Photo courtesy of local authorities

The fire was reported at around 2 a.m., and 39 fire engines, four ambulances, a firefighting robot, a drone, and 112 firefighters were dispatched to the scene in an alley on Yanjiuyuan Road, Section 4, according to the police precinct.

After the blaze was extinguished at around 4 a.m., two charred bodies were found on the second floor, the precinct said.

(By Liu Chien-pang and Ko Lin)

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