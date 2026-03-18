Fire hits hotel in Alishan forest park, affecting over 150 people

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Taipei, March 18 (CNA) A fire broke out at a hotel in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area in Chiayi County late Tuesday night, affecting 159 visitors to the area but causing no injuries.

The fire occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Kaofeng Hotel in Zhongzheng Village in Alishan Township, the Chiayi County Fire Bureau said in a press release.

It said nine fire brigades, various firefighting vehicles and a special search-and-rescue unit were dispatched to the scene to deal with the fire that started on the third floor of the four-story hotel before spreading to the fourth floor.

Thick smoke affected the adjacent Wensun Guesthouse but did not spread indoors as firefighters acted quickly to control the blaze, which was extinguished at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, the bureau said.

Firefighters searched the hotel and did not find anyone injured, the bureau said.

Hotel staff said the fire began as a smoldering blaze on the third floor, which was used as a storage area for hotel supplies and was unoccupied. A thorough investigation is underway to determine what triggered the fire, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Chiayi Branch said its eight staff members, along with 10 hired security personnel, helped maintain order and relocated visitors to other parts of the forest recreation area.

A total of 159 visitors -- all hotel and guesthouse guests -- were affected by the fire, including five from Malaysia, three from Poland, and three from Thailand. All have been properly accommodated, the agency said.

The incident occurred during the 2026 Alishan cherry blossom season that runs from March 10 to April 10.

Featuring 31 varieties of cherry blossoms blooming in succession, the park is currently in its peak travel period and is attracted many international visitors.