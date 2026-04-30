MAC to investigate retired naval officer's pro-China remarks

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday it will investigate pro-Beijing remarks made by a retired Taiwanese naval officer at a Chinese military event, saying such conduct could amount to "cooperative activity" with the Chinese authorities, which is against the law.

Remarks made by Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a retired lieutenant commander, "constitute what we see as cooperative activity," MAC deputy head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) said at a regular news briefing in Taipei.

"We will work with the relevant agencies to investigate this matter," Liang added.

Article 33-1 of the Cross-Strait Act prohibits Taiwanese individuals and groups from engaging in "any form of cooperative activity" with Chinese agencies that are "political parties, the military, the administration or of any political nature," unless permitted by the "competent authorities."

The article further defines such Chinese agencies as including those involved in "any political work against Taiwan or affecting national security or interests."

Lu's remarks appeared in Chinese media reports last Thursday showing him visiting naval vessels in Qingdao, in China's Shandong Province, during an event marking the 77th anniversary of the Chinese navy.

In an interview with China's state-run China News Service, Lu said that "people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family" and that "a strong motherland means Taiwan is safe."

Asked to elaborate on what constituted "cooperative activity," Liang said that Lu had been invited by the Chinese side "multiple times" because, as a former captain of a Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy vessel, he had "propaganda value."

"The tone he adopted in interviews was exactly the tone the other side wanted -- that is what we call cooperating with propaganda," Liang said, claiming that China had used Lu's identity to support its propaganda efforts.

On whether MAC had obtained information indicating that the Chinese side had required Lu to make such remarks, Liang did not give a direct answer, saying only that those involved would be asked to provide explanations during the investigation.

"Of course, we will also have some supporting evidence," Liang added.

Issues such as whether there was any quid pro quo and how Lu was invited will also be examined during the investigation, he said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said Wednesday that comments made by Taiwanese participants during the naval event "expressed sincere national sentiment."

The TAO also criticized the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' planned amendment to the Cross-Strait Act to cover more retired military personnel, accusing them of "infringing on freedom of speech" and "intimidating and suppressing" people involved in cross-strait exchanges.