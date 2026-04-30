Hualien holds barrier lake disaster preparedness evacuation drills

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The Hualien County government on Thursday held evacuation drills with three local townships to prepare for a potential disaster involving a barrier lake on Matai'an Creek following an earthquake.

The drills came after a barrier lake overflowed on Sept. 23, 2025, sending mud-laden floodwater into Guangfu Township, killing 19 people and leaving five missing.

CNA graphic

Emergency cellphone alerts for the exercise were sent to residents at 1:25 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The message read: "Drill: barrier lake warning, red alert. The newly formed barrier lake on Matai'an Creek in Hualien County may overflow or collapse due to a magnitude-5 earthquake. Residents in downstream warning areas, including Wanrong, Fenglin and Guangfu townships, are urged to follow local government instructions and evacuate."

At 1:30 p.m., a warning siren sounded for 85 seconds in a five-second alternating on-off pattern repeated nine times. Guided by local officials, residents followed evacuation procedures, including heading to shelters and pickup points, staying with relatives or moving to upper floors.

Minister Without Portfolio Chi Lien-cheng (季連成) and Hualien County Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚) inspected rescue stations, a pet shelter and medical stations, before visiting Guangfu Township Office to review the disaster response center and shelter operations.

The county government said it also arranged inspection vehicles that departed from Hualien Sugar Factory in Guangfu to tour various rescue, medical and evacuation sites.

The live phase of the Hualien exercises was carried out from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., while a tabletop simulation was held in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.