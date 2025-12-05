Focus Taiwan App
12/05/2025 10:08 AM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Xiaohongshu blocked in Taiwan for 1 year

@China Times: Taiwan orders 1-year block of Xiaohongshu

@Liberty Times: KMT legislator proposes easing restrictions on stipend use

@Economic Daily News: Robotics stocks surge as Trump administration reportedly considers executive order to boost industry

@Commercial Times: Jensen Huang discusses chip controls with Trump

@Taipei Times: Taipei, partners seek to deter attack: Lai

Enditem/kb

