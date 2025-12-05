Taiwan headline news
12/05/2025 10:08 AM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Xiaohongshu blocked in Taiwan for 1 year
@China Times: Taiwan orders 1-year block of Xiaohongshu
@Liberty Times: KMT legislator proposes easing restrictions on stipend use
@Economic Daily News: Robotics stocks surge as Trump administration reportedly considers executive order to boost industry
@Commercial Times: Jensen Huang discusses chip controls with Trump
@Taipei Times: Taipei, partners seek to deter attack: Lai
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading12/05/2025 10:11 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/05/2025 10:08 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open little changed12/05/2025 09:21 AM
- Business
Taiwan chip sector urged to reduce reliance on China's rare earths12/04/2025 10:25 PM
- Society
Taiwan launches US$767 million program to boost 'medical resilience'12/04/2025 09:57 PM