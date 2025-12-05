U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.347 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.009 from the previous close.
