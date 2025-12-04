Space weather disturbance may disrupt satellite, radio communications

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) A geomagnetic disturbance caused by solar activity that intensified early on Thursday is expected to continue for about 15 hours and may briefly reach the level of a moderate-intensity geomagnetic storm, according to Taiwan's Space Weather Operational Office.

The cosmic phenomenon began strengthening noticeably around 2 a.m. and could lead to short interruption of satellite navigation and wireless communications, the office said.

The near-Earth space environment is being affected by high-speed solar wind generated by a coronal hole and a significant coronal mass ejection that occurred on Monday in an active region on the sun's surface, the office said.

These solar events have increased the speed and density of the solar wind in interplanetary space, which may interrupt low-frequency radio communications and high-frequency radio communications.

Some protective devices may issue false alarm signals requiring voltage correction, and certain satellite equipment may undergo charge accumulation, the office said.