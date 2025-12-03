DEFENSE/China may hold large-scale drill by year-end: Taiwan intelligence head
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Taiwan's top intelligence chief on Wednesday said it was not unlikely that China's military holds another large-scale military drill before the end of this year and that Taiwan has to stay prepared.
During a legislative session, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has routinely held separate military exercises in November and December each year to test the combat readiness of China's troops.
It is "not unlikely" that the PLA could consider combining some of these routine drills into one large-scale one and turn that exercise into one targeting Taiwan, Tsai said.
"We need to be prepared for possible enemy advancement, and we are keeping close tabs on all PLA deployments near Taiwan at all times," Tsai said.
According to Tsai, there are currently four PLA Naval fleets in the West Pacific.
The NSB is closely monitoring their movements in coordination with Taiwan's military and other intelligence units, and Taiwan will also conduct intelligence exchanges with other countries related to PLA movements when needed, he said.
Tsai gave his assessment at the Legislature when asked to comment on the possibility of the PLA holding another large-scale exercise near Taiwan amid tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over comments by Japan's prime minister on its response to a Taiwan contingency.
Sanae Takaichi said recently that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would count as "a situation threatening Japan's survival," and thus could trigger a military response from Tokyo, which drew an angry reaction from Beijing.
Tsai, meanwhile, also told lawmakers that as of today, a total of eight countries' warships have made 12 passages through the Taiwan Strait this year.
The eight countries are the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and France, he said.
Taiwan and its international partners closely monitored each passage, Tsai said.
According to a Reuters report, the New Zealand navy's largest ship, the oiler HMNZS Aotearoa, made a rare transit through the Taiwan Strait in early November, Defense Minister Judith Collins told Reuters.
One source with knowledge of the situation said the ship was tracked and followed by Chinese forces as it sailed through the waterway, the Reuters report said.
- Defense minister denies anchor-free submarine tests endangered crewDefense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) on Monday denied that testing Taiwan's submarine prototype without its anchor endangered the crew, or that the move was driven by pressure to meet a delayed delivery deadline.12/01/2025 06:52 PM
- U.S. scholar urges Taiwan to prioritize deployable asymmetric weaponsTaiwan urgently needs to invest more in asymmetric capabilities, a U.S. scholar said on Friday, noting that credible deterrence requires prioritizing forces that can be deployed quickly.11/29/2025 03:48 PM
- China could invade Taiwan with 'little advance warning': U.S. CommissionChina has enhanced its capacity to "blockade or launch an invasion of Taiwan with little advance warning," the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said Tuesday (U.S. Time) in its 2025 Annual Report to Congress.11/19/2025 08:38 PM
- Society
AIDC partners with Vantor to sharpen drone positioning12/03/2025 06:01 PM
- Business
Taiwanese accounts unaffected in Coupang's recent data leak: MODA12/03/2025 05:49 PM
- Politics
Gov't urges S. Korea to correct Taiwan's designation in e-arrival system12/03/2025 05:00 PM
- Society
MOENV traces Keelung water pollution to bus contractor amid probe12/03/2025 04:40 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/03/2025 04:13 PM