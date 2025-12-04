Prosecutors seek 12-year term for sergeant indicted for sharing military photos

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) Prosecutors on Thursday indicted an army sergeant for sharing photos of national security-related objects with multiple individuals, and said they will seek a 12-year prison sentence, according to a Taiwan High Prosecutors Office press release.

The sergeant, surnamed Sun (孫), was charged after investigators concluded he had taken and distributed the photos in November and December 2022 while serving as a transportation sergeant.

Prosecutors said he shared the images with three people -- identified only by their nicknames -- in exchange for cash and cryptocurrency worth tens of thousands of NT dollars.

They also asked the court to extend Sun's detention, a request later approved. Prosecutors did not disclose what the photos showed, and it remains unclear how long Sun has been held.

The investigation was carried out with assistance from the Ministry of National Defense's intelligence unit and military police stationed in Matsu, the office said.