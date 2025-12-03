To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Mercury to drop to 15°C early Thursday, before rebounding over the weekend

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Temperatures in Taiwan will drop into the mid-teens early Thursday, before gradually warming on Friday and the weekend, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

CWA forecaster Tsai I-chi (蔡伊其) told CNA that Taiwan will continue to be affected by seasonal northeasterly winds on Thursday, with early morning lows dipping to 15-18 degrees Celsius nationwide.

Daytime temperatures, meanwhile, will remain around 19-21 degrees in the north on Thursday, and 24-25 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, Tsai said.

In terms of the weather, Tsai said, there will be a chance of brief showers on the north coast, eastern Taiwan, and mountainous parts of Greater Taipei on Thursday, as well as in the Central Mountain Range and areas north of Taoyuan on Friday.

As the cold front eases, daytime highs will rise by 1 to 2 degrees on Friday, and continue to gradually increase through the weekend, with clear to cloudy weather forecast across most of the country, the CWA said.

On Sunday, highs are forecast to reach 23-24 degrees in the north and 27-28 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, with nighttime lows dropping to 18-19 degrees, Tsai said.

Looking ahead to next week, a weak northeasterly wind system will bring slightly cooler weather to the north on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of rain in northern and eastern Taiwan, Tsai said.

Warmer, drier weather will prevail as the system dissipates next Wednesday, he added.