U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.091 to close at NT$31.344.

Turnover totaled US$1.116 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.420 and moved to a low of NT$31.313 before the close.