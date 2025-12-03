Taiwanese accounts unaffected in Coupang's recent data leak: MODA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) said Wednesday it has not found evidence that Taiwanese users were affected by a large-scale personal data leak reported recently by South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

Lin Ching-chin (林青嶔), head of MODA's Administration for Digital Industries Platform Economy Division, said the ministry contacted Coupang in late November after learning of the incident. The company informed MODA that the breach occurred mainly in South Korea and that, based on the checks carried out so far, no leaks involving Taiwanese accounts have been found.

Lin said MODA will continue monitoring the case and maintain communication with Coupang to ensure the protection of local users' personal information.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, the personal information of around 33.7 million users -- almost all in South Korea -- was exposed, with unauthorized access believed to have begun as early as June 2025.

Coupang Taiwan said on Nov. 29 that its systems had not shown signs of compromise and that it had found no evidence that information belonging to local users, such as names, phone numbers, email addresses or delivery addresses, had been leaked. Payment information remains protected, it added.

The subsidiary said it will continue to investigate the matter and cooperate with independent cybersecurity experts.