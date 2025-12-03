Opposition demand for Lai to be questioned over special budget 'unconstitutional': Premier

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The opposition parties' demand that President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) be questioned by lawmakers over a NT$1.25 trillion (US$ 40 billion) special defense budget he proposed is "unconstitutional," Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Wednesday.

Cho made the remark while meeting visiting representatives from Taiwanese American groups at the Executive Yuan. The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) on Tuesday blocked the review of a bill governing the planning of the special budget, insisting that Lai first brief and be questioned by lawmakers on the spending plan.

While it is permissible for the president to brief the Legislature, "demanding the president to answer questions on the spot would be unconstitutional," Cho said, citing an October 2024 Constitutional Court ruling that struck down legal revisions introduced by the opposition that gave lawmakers the power to question the president.

"If answering questions on the spot means they are going to slam their hands on the podium and shout, like they did while questioning me, then I will do it. The president should not have to go," Cho said.

He urged the opposition caucuses, which hold a legislative majority, to prioritize national security and schedule a review of the bill.

Lai announced the special budget plan on Nov. 26 to fund a range of military needs, including the construction of the T-Dome multilayered air defense system and the procurement of weapon systems from the United States. The Cabinet introduced the bill the following day.

The president has since said he is willing to brief the Legislature on the special defense budget but will not take questions from lawmakers, as doing so would violate the Constitution.