Gov't urges S. Korea to correct Taiwan's designation in e-arrival system

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday urged South Korea to correct the way Taiwan is listed in its newly launched e-Arrival card system, saying the current designation downgrades the country's status.

South Korea rolled out the online system on Feb. 24 to gradually replace paper arrival cards, which it plans to phase out by 2026. Travelers must complete the electronic form up to 72 hours before entering the country.

MOFA stated that it has received multiple complaints from Taiwanese travelers reporting that the system lists Taiwan as "China (Taiwan)" in dropdown menus for both "place of departure" and "next destination."

The ministry said it has repeatedly asked Seoul to fix the "wrongful" listing since the system's launch, but has yet to receive a positive response.

Calling the situation "deeply regrettable," MOFA reiterated that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other, and urged the South Korean government to make the correction as soon as possible to avoid harming bilateral ties, especially given the close people-to-people exchanges between the two sides.

According to government data, Taiwan and South Korea recorded 2.47 million two-way visits in 2024, including 1.4 million trips made by Taiwanese travelers.