Taiwan traffic deaths down 4.7% in first half of 2025

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan recorded 1,368 traffic deaths within 30 days of accidents in the first half of 2025, down 4.7 percent from a year earlier and 12.8 percent compared with 2023, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said Tuesday.

Deputy MOTC Minister Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) told a news conference that the figure was the third lowest on record, trailing only 2020's 1,275 and 2018's 1,360.

Pedestrian fatalities also fell to 173, the second-lowest level after 2021 when 162 were recorded, while deaths among motorcyclists, drivers, young people and seniors all declined.

By city, Tainan recorded the highest number of fatalities at 168, followed by Kaohsiung with 152 and Taichung with 133. Tainan also saw the largest increase from last year, up 39, while Miaoli added 16 deaths and Keelung and Chiayi City six each.

MOTC official Wu Tung-ling (吳東凌) said most of Tainan's rise involved small vehicle crashes and elderly victims, with 30 percent of self-collision cases linked to driver fatigue or inattentiveness.

Separately, the Legislative Yuan has given preliminary approval to amendments toughening penalties for unlicensed driving.

The draft revisions would raise fines to NT$36,000 (US$1,196) for motorcycles, NT$60,000 for cars and NT$80,000 for large vehicles, with maximum fines imposed on a second offense within 10 years.

Repeat offenders would face additional fines of NT$12,000 for motorcycles and cars and NT$24,000 for large vehicles.

Vehicle owners would also be penalized at the same level as drivers, with license suspensions of three months for a first offense, six months for a second offense within 10 years, and one year for three or more.

According to the MOTC, unlicensed driving cases have dropped 9.8 percent since penalties were first raised in June 2023. However, accidents involving unlicensed drivers in 2024 still caused 523 deaths and 38,637 injuries.