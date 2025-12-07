Grandfather and grandson die in unprovoked car collision

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) A 73-year-old driver and his 29-year-old grandson were killed early Sunday morning in Taitung County when their car smashed into a roadside electricity distribution box, according to local police.

The Taitung County Police Bureau's Chengkung Precinct said it dispatched firefighters from the county Fire Department to the scene after receiving a report of the accident at around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the two occupants of the vehicle, both surnamed Lee (李), trapped inside and in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

After being extricated from the wreckage, the pair were rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but were later pronounced dead, the police said.

They found that the grandfather was driving his grandson to Taitung City to take a Special Examination for Civil Service Personnel when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right and struck a roadside electrical distribution box.

The impact produced a loud crash that alerted nearby residents, who then called the police.

The police precinct would not speculate on the cause of the accident and said the investigation would continue.