Grandfather and grandson die in unprovoked car collision

12/07/2025 03:47 PM
Photo courtesy of the local authority
Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) A 73-year-old driver and his 29-year-old grandson were killed early Sunday morning in Taitung County when their car smashed into a roadside electricity distribution box, according to local police.

The Taitung County Police Bureau's Chengkung Precinct said it dispatched firefighters from the county Fire Department to the scene after receiving a report of the accident at around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the two occupants of the vehicle, both surnamed Lee (李), trapped inside and in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).

After being extricated from the wreckage, the pair were rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but were later pronounced dead, the police said.

They found that the grandfather was driving his grandson to Taitung City to take a Special Examination for Civil Service Personnel when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right and struck a roadside electrical distribution box.

The impact produced a loud crash that alerted nearby residents, who then called the police.

The police precinct would not speculate on the cause of the accident and said the investigation would continue.

(By Lee Hsien-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls

