Grandfather and grandson die in unprovoked car collision
Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) A 73-year-old driver and his 29-year-old grandson were killed early Sunday morning in Taitung County when their car smashed into a roadside electricity distribution box, according to local police.
The Taitung County Police Bureau's Chengkung Precinct said it dispatched firefighters from the county Fire Department to the scene after receiving a report of the accident at around 7 a.m.
Upon arrival, rescuers found the two occupants of the vehicle, both surnamed Lee (李), trapped inside and in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).
After being extricated from the wreckage, the pair were rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment but were later pronounced dead, the police said.
They found that the grandfather was driving his grandson to Taitung City to take a Special Examination for Civil Service Personnel when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right and struck a roadside electrical distribution box.
The impact produced a loud crash that alerted nearby residents, who then called the police.
The police precinct would not speculate on the cause of the accident and said the investigation would continue.
- Society
Taipei rally voices migrant workers' anger over work-year limit12/07/2025 09:34 PM
- Society
U.S. vaccine rollback 'regressive,' requires Taiwan vigilance: Expert12/07/2025 09:15 PM
- Society
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Sanxia chemical factory12/07/2025 09:13 PM
- Society
Man arrested for ax attack against police officer detained12/07/2025 09:02 PM
- Business
For TSMC employees in Phoenix, Taiwan Mama delivering taste of home12/07/2025 06:51 PM