Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan among first four countries to enter tariff talks with U.S.

@China Times: Singapore's ruling party retains power with election win

@Liberty Times: Two KMT staffers detained in Taichung recall cases

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks backed by foreign investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks forecast to lead market gains

@Taipei Times: MOFA moves to counter China lawfare

