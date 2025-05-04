Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

05/04/2025 12:10 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan among first four countries to enter tariff talks with U.S.

@China Times: Singapore's ruling party retains power with election win

@Liberty Times: Two KMT staffers detained in Taichung recall cases

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks backed by foreign investors

@Commercial Times: 16 stocks forecast to lead market gains

@Taipei Times: MOFA moves to counter China lawfare

Enditem/

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    71