Taiwan headline news
05/04/2025 12:10 PM
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan among first four countries to enter tariff talks with U.S.
@China Times: Singapore's ruling party retains power with election win
@Liberty Times: Two KMT staffers detained in Taichung recall cases
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks backed by foreign investors
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks forecast to lead market gains
@Taipei Times: MOFA moves to counter China lawfare
Enditem/
