Taichung prosecutors seek to detain 2 KMT staffers in recall cases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, May 3 (CNA) Prosecutors in Taichung have requested court approval to detain two opposition Kuomintang party staffers suspected of falsifying signatures on petitions aimed at recalling two lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chen Chien-feng (陳劍鋒) and Wu Kang-lung (伍康龍) from the KMT's Taichung chapter allegedly committed multiple offenses to push recall votes against DPP Legislators Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) and Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純), the Taichung prosecutors said on Saturday.

They included offenses under the Personal Data Protection Act, and the Public Officials Election and Recall Act, among others. Prosecutors have requested detention, arguing it was necessary to prevent collusion and destruction of evidence.

A total of 13 individuals were questioned by prosecutors on Friday regarding alleged signature falsification in the recall campaigns against Tsai and Ho in Taichung.

Besides Chen and Wu, six were released on bail ranging from NT$100,000 (US$3,244) to NT$200,000, and restricted from leaving the country or boarding ships.

The remaining five were allowed to go home after being questioned.

Meanwhile, six individuals involved in the recall campaign against KMT Legislators Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), Liao Wei-hsiang (廖偉翔) and Huang Chien-hao (黃健豪) were questioned, but all were allowed to return home afterward.

The prosecutors initiated the probe following a report from the Central Election Commission, citing allegations of forgery, including having signatures of deceased individuals on the petitions.

Raids by prosecutors on Friday targeted eight locations in Taichung and Changhua County, including offices associated with "one or more political parties," as well as residences and district offices of those questioned.

According to the Central Election Commission's data, the recall campaigns involved signatures from 154 deceased individuals, with 83 linked to the case against Tsai, 66 against Ho, three against Liao, and one each against Yen and Huang.