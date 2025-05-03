Outgoing Paraguayan ambassador honored for enhancing bilateral ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) Carlos José Fleitas Rodríguez, the outgoing Paraguayan ambassador to Taiwan, was honored on Friday for his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Fleitas, who is about to finish his nearly three-year tenure as the South American nation's top envoy to Taiwan, was presented the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), MOFA said in a statement on Saturday.

In his address, Lin praised the ambassador for his efforts in facilitating high-level exchanges, including the visit by then-Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who led a delegation to Paraguay as a special presidential envoy to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Santiago Peña Palacios in 2023, the ministry said.

The Paraguayan president also led delegations to visit Taiwan in 2023 and 2024 and made significant contributions to strengthening high-level ties and deepening the diplomatic relationship between the two countries, the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (right) converses with honors outgoing Paraguayan ambassador to Taiwan Carlos José Fleitas Rodríguez (left) on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Taiwan and Paraguay both uphold the values of democracy and peace. Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1957, the two countries have maintained a close and friendly partnership based on a shared commitment to freedom and justice, Lin said in the address.

In return, Fleitas thanked the Taiwanese government and society for their strong support during his tenure, stating that the bond between Taiwan and Paraguay is founded on shared democratic values.

Through mutual cooperation, the two nations strive for progress and prosperity, he said, adding that he was thankful for Taiwan's long-standing assistance in helping boost Paraguay's national development.

Paraguay is an important Taiwanese ally in South America and has consistently voiced strong support for Taiwan's international participation, MOFA said.