Rain showers forecast for northern, eastern Taiwan Sunday

05/04/2025 10:36 AM
Pedestrians in Kaohsiung cross a street while shielding themselves from the sun with a jacket and umbrella (CNA file photo).
Pedestrians in Kaohsiung cross a street while shielding themselves from the sun with a jacket and umbrella (CNA file photo).

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Intermittent rain showers are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan on Sunday, while parts of the south could see temperatures soaring above 36 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

A weather front passing quickly over Taiwan will bring unstable weather Sunday, with scattered showers expected for the north and east, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, the CWA said.

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for other parts of the country, with a chance of brief, and possibly heavy thundershowers, the CWA said.

Temperatures will rise during the day to highs of 28-30 degrees in the north and east and 31-33 degrees in central and southern Taiwan.

Inland areas in the south, including Neimen District in Kaohsiung and Yujing and Nanxi districts in Tainan, could see temperatures as high as 36 degrees, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at National Central University, said a weather front will pass over Taiwan from Tuesday through Thursday morning, bringing occasional rain or thunderstorms.

As the system moves away from Taiwan, clearer weather, along with slightly warmer temperatures, will prevail on Thursday and Friday, Wu said.

According to the latest European forecasting models, an additional weather front is expected in Taiwan next weekend, bringing another round of rain and a possibility of extreme weather, Wu said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/cc

