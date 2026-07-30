Taiwanese men earned 1.54 times that of women in 2024: MOF

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Taipei, July 30 (CNA) The average annual income of Taiwanese men was NT$754,172 (US$23,245) in 2024, 1.54 times that of women at NT$489,894, marking the smallest gender income gap since 2016, according to a Ministry of Finance (MOF) report released Wednesday.

By income source, the largest disparity was in income from professional practice, with men earning an average of NT$240,689 annually, 1.83 times the NT$131,237 earned by women.

For salaries and wages, men earned an average of NT$839,609 a year, compared with NT$604,101 for women, or 1.39 times as much, the report showed.

Two office workers exchange pleasantries in this CNA file photo for illustrative purposes

The only income category in which women out-earned men was separation pay. Women received an average of NT$682,035 annually, compared with NT$581,245 for men, according to the data.

The male-to-female income ratio was first recorded at 1.57 in 2016. It gradually declined to 1.55 in 2020 before rising to a peak of 1.60 in 2022. The ratio then fell to 1.58 in 2023 and 1.54 in 2024, the report said.

Separately, the report showed that Taiwan had 2,824 profit-seeking enterprises with capital exceeding NT$1 billion. Men served as the responsible person, legal representative or manager at 2,381 of those companies, accounting for 84.3 percent, while women held those positions at 443 companies, or 15.7 percent -- the highest share since records began, the data showed.