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TSMC breaks into Fortune Global 500 top 100 for first time

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) This year's Fortune Global 500 has ranked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) among its top 100 companies for the first time.

According to a report published Tuesday by New York-based Fortune magazine, TSMC climbed 44 places to 82nd, with revenue of US$122.26 billion.

TSMC's entry into the top 100 for the first time underscored how surging demand for advanced chips is reshaping the scale and influence of companies in Asia and around the world, the report said.

Besides TSMC, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp. climbed 298 places to 198th on this year's list, marking the largest jump among all companies ranked in the 2026 Fortune Global 500, with revenue of US$70.18 billion.

Joining TSMC and Wistron on the Fortune Global 500 list were other Taiwanese companies, including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (better known as Foxconn), Quanta Computer Inc., Pegatron Corp. and WT Microelectronics Co.

Amazon topped this year's ranking of the world's largest companies by revenue, displacing Walmart, which fell to second place after holding the top spot for 12 consecutive years, according to the report.

Other major technology companies, including Apple and Nvidia, ranked sixth and 28th, respectively.

The Fortune Global 500 is an annual ranking of the world's 500 largest companies by revenue.