Taiwan shares open lower
07/28/2026 09:08 AM
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 412.26 points at 43,221.93 Tuesday on turnover of NT$13.42 billion (US$415.00 million).
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