U.S. dollar sharply higher in Taipei trading
07/28/2026 10:33 AM
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.409 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.104 from the previous close.
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