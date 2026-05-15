Thinking Taiwan relaunches English edition amid global uncertainty

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Taipei, May 15 (CNA) Thinking Taiwan, a Taiwan-based online platform founded by former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), has relaunched its English edition with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region amid growing global polarization and uncertainty.

First launched in 2014, the English edition aims to foster "rational, pragmatic, and productive discussions" by bringing together scholars, policy experts and think tank researchers from around the world, according to a press statement released Friday.

The relaunched English edition will focus on three main areas -- regional security, international political economy and China-related issues -- while promoting dialogue on developments in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

Among the first contributors featured on the platform is political scientist Andrew J. Nathan, who examines China's political system through the concept of "fragile stability."

Other contributors include Roy Lee (李淳), Taiwan's former representative to the European Union and former deputy foreign minister, who analyzes Taiwan's semiconductor supply chains amid intensifying U.S.-China competition, and Daniel Twining, who discusses Taiwan's role as a frontline democracy in Asia.

The initial lineup also features Gray Sergeant, whose work focuses on Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security links, and Athena Tong, who researches Taiwan's undersea cable infrastructure resilience.

The platform said it plans to continue working with international scholars and think tanks while promoting exchanges between Taiwan and the global community through original analysis and translated content.

The relaunch came after Tsai said in a Facebook post in October 2025 that the Chinese edition of Thinking Taiwan, founded under the Thinking Taiwan Foundation in 2012, would be revamped and brought back into publication.

The platform published submitted articles from the public that covered wide-ranging topics from public policy and current affairs to culture and civic issues. An English edition was later introduced as part of efforts to boost Taiwan's international visibility.